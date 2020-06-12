Willem Mesdag Sells 45,000 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) major shareholder Willem Mesdag sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Willem Mesdag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, Willem Mesdag sold 15,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $150,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $8.64 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRLN shares. ValuEngine cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 65.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.