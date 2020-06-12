William Blair Comments on Repay Holdings Corporation’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repay in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Repay stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $54,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,762,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

