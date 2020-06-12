Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 14,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $557,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,800,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,387. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

