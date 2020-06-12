Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $310,655 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

