Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

