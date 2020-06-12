Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

