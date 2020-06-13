12,100 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 103.9% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.62 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

