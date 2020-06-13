22,804 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:TSE opened at $21.66 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

