40,103 Shares in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

