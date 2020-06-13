402,874 Shares in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 402,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Parsley Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

NYSE PE opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

