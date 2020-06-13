Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 543.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182,679 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

