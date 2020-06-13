Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $1,514,981 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of ACIA opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. Analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

