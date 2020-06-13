Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1,400.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.33% of Agilysys worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $198,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $20.16 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other Agilysys news, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at $444,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

