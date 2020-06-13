Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,557 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after acquiring an additional 803,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $19,559,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,529,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $126,761,000 after buying an additional 324,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,699,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,827 shares of the software’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $1,005,399. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $37.02 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 402.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

