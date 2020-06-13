Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $265.74 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.42.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

