Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

