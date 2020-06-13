Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is American Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

American Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,455.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day moving average is $292.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

