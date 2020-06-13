Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bluestein R H & Co.’s Largest Position

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,606 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.