Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

