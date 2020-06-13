Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Banco Macro worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Banco Macro by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

