BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 270.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BellRing Brands worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.