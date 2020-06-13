BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,300,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after buying an additional 84,658 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after buying an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $245.73 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,778.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.