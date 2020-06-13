BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 16,933 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.