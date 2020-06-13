BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,460 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $55,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,576,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

BCPC opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Balchem’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.