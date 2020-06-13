BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 574 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,961,000 after buying an additional 265,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $93,904,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

