BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,631 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 6.8% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

