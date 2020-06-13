BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $5,458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $272,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 41.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 90.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,275 shares of company stock worth $2,722,443. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

AMBA opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

