BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 203.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

