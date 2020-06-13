BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 240.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 804.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

