BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

OLED opened at $153.92 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

