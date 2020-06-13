BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 20,935 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 124,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

