BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 76,451 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 470.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,313,000 after buying an additional 2,328,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,814 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 345,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.74. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

