BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,003 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

