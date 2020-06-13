BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 90,221 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 90,221 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $188,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $118,697,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBL. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,293 shares of company stock worth $394,345 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

