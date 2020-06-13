BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $102.47 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -186.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,020.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,936 shares of company stock worth $31,773,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

