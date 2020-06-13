BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 14,313.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,709 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enel Americas by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 727,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 644,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 66,223.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 368,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,444,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 313,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enel Americas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,690,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

ENIA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

