BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.28% of ACCO Brands worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 69,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.60 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.