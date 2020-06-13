BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.34 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

