BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.38 Million Stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Veracyte worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.83. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

