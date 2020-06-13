BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

