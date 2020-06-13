BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.46 Million Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

BLUE opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $143.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

