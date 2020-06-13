BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.51 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rogers by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rogers by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

NYSE:ROG opened at $107.65 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

