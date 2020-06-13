BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

