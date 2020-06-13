BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of MicroStrategy worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.