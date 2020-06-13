BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 790.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,291 shares of company stock valued at $22,595,136. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $66.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

