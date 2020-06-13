BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

