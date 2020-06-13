BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 19,281 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 638.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.