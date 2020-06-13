BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

