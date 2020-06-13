BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Itron worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

