BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 38.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

UHAL stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.64.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,679. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

